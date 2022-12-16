Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.33 Million Stock Position in NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,411 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.82% of NeoGames worth $2,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in NeoGames by 19.8% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in NeoGames by 52.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at about $180,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in NeoGames in the second quarter valued at about $192,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in NeoGames by 30.5% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 15,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded NeoGames from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Friday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NeoGames in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on NeoGames in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NGMS opened at $13.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $291.50 million, a PE ratio of -16.77 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.72 and a 200-day moving average of $15.14. NeoGames S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.69 and a 52-week high of $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). NeoGames had a negative net margin of 19.99% and a positive return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $62.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.41 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NeoGames S.A. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGames SA provides iLottery solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices. It also develops and operates online lotteries and games that allows lottery operators to distribute lottery products through online sales channels using the company's technology.

