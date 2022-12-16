Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Stake Lifted by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 348,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,211 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Paychex worth $39,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 221,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,177,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 0.7% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 57,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Paychex by 16.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $983,000 after buying an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 122,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares in the last quarter. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $33,095.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,804,281.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Down 4.6 %

PAYX stock opened at $117.08 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $105.66 and a 12-month high of $141.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.79.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 44.87%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PAYX shares. Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Paychex from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Paychex to $134.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.42.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

