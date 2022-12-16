Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group raised its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 20,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 9,467 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 47,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,631,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 4,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $564,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 328,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,686,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, Director David P. Oconnor acquired 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $114.13 per share, with a total value of $1,027,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $118.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.17. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.03 and a 12 month high of $174.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.31). Prologis had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 73.21%. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Prologis’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Prologis from $156.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Prologis to $141.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

