CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.61 Per Share

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.605 per share by the pharmacy operator on Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55.

CVS Health has increased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CVS Health has a dividend payout ratio of 24.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect CVS Health to earn $8.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.9%.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS Health stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. CVS Health has a 1 year low of $86.28 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.86 and a 200-day moving average of $97.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $81.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.53 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 377,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,245,000 after buying an additional 181,966 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 18,658 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4,063.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,075 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 11,785 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 116.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,551,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet upgraded CVS Health from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $128.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on CVS Health from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.11.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.