Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Rating Lowered to Sell at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. Price Performance

ASR stock opened at $238.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.08. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 12-month low of $179.01 and a 12-month high of $254.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $232.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $215.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. ( NYSE:ASR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.00 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $311.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.97 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 38.74%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 15.87 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASR. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 256.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 61.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.48% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico. The company operates nine airports that are located in the cities of Cancún, Cozumel, Mérida, Huatulco, Oaxaca, Veracruz, Villahermosa, Tapachula, and Minatitlan.

