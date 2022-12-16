International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,023 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.06% of International Game Technology worth $2,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in International Game Technology by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,025,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,848 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,761,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,046,000 after buying an additional 1,553,857 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1,485.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,418,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,006,000 after buying an additional 1,328,919 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 115.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,534,000 after buying an additional 1,249,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,343,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,488,000 after buying an additional 1,092,029 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

Get International Game Technology alerts:

International Game Technology Price Performance

Shares of International Game Technology stock opened at $24.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. International Game Technology PLC has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $30.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76 and a beta of 1.86.

International Game Technology Dividend Announcement

International Game Technology ( NYSE:IGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $1.06. International Game Technology had a return on equity of 24.78% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. International Game Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

About International Game Technology

(Get Rating)

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Caribbean. It operates in three segments: Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.