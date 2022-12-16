Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,345 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. O Dell Group LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 9.9% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 1.7% during the second quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Block by 3.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Block by 3.2% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Block by 5.7% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 5,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Block stock opened at $65.89 on Friday. Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.34 and a 12-month high of $176.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a PE ratio of -70.85 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.44.

Block ( NYSE:SQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.16. Block had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 2.10%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Block, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total transaction of $1,652,602.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 422,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,698,651.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total transaction of $224,845.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,476,428.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 382,073 shares of company stock valued at $22,925,340. Corporate insiders own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Block from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Block from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Block from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Block from $90.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.98.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

