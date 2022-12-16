Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires Shares of 69,797 Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 69,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,350,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,727,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,887,000 after acquiring an additional 143,757 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 0.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,624,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,972,000 after acquiring an additional 36,611 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,721,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,011,000 after acquiring an additional 49,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 10.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,216,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,722,000 after acquiring an additional 312,326 shares during the last quarter. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wedbush started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TAP opened at $51.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.00. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.86. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12-month low of $42.60 and a 12-month high of $60.12.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 3.85%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. Molson Coors Beverage’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

