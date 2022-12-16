Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Shares Down 4.2% After Analyst Downgrade

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $29.00 to $25.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Core & Main traded as low as $20.04 and last traded at $20.05. 8,123 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 796,995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.92.

CNM has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Core & Main from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Core & Main to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Core & Main to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Core & Main from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.22.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 11,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $258,830,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its stake in Core & Main by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 17,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $374,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Core & Main by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 230,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,138,000 after purchasing an additional 29,795 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Core & Main during the 2nd quarter valued at about $317,000. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 13th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.36. Core & Main had a return on equity of 23.39% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Core & Main, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, sprinkler heads and other devices, fire suppression systems, and related accessories, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, installation, software and other services.

