Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 16,646 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,646 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,313,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,597,207,000 after purchasing an additional 332,941 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Waste Management by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,615,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,852,507,000 after purchasing an additional 673,451 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $853,286,000 after buying an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $740,003,000 after buying an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

WM stock opened at $163.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a one year low of $138.58 and a one year high of $175.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $161.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $161.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is 48.33%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WM. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

