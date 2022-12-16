Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 15,570 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 546.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,418 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,570 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 6,064.1% in the second quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 15,291,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,863,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,043,859 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 160.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,422,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $783,275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,727,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.0% during the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 928,244 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $167,102,000 after acquiring an additional 52,619 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $177.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $189.75. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.44 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The company had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 39.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on JKHY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.17.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total transaction of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,958,282.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.