Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,883 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.22% of Bally’s worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 9,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bally’s by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Bally’s Price Performance

BALY stock opened at $21.62 on Friday. Bally’s Co. has a 1 year low of $17.54 and a 1 year high of $39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.43 and a beta of 1.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bally’s ( NYSE:BALY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.27). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $578.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bally’s Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Bally’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Bally’s from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on Bally’s to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bally’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bally’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

Insider Activity at Bally’s

In related news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.60, for a total value of $10,735,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,589,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,330,587.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bally’s Profile

Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.

