Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.21 Million Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,899 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $3,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,987,000 after buying an additional 5,605,802 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,002,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,921,000 after purchasing an additional 892,599 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,005,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,458,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317,161 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,377,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,320,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,277,000 after purchasing an additional 63,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock opened at $76.37 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.49. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.18 and a 52-week high of $86.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 5.76.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.11.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

