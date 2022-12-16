Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) Stock Position Decreased by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 63,667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.24% of Marathon Digital worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 20,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,840 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Marathon Digital by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Compass Point cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $30.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. BTIG Research downgraded Marathon Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Digital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

MARA stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $506.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 4.63. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.00 and a 200-day moving average of $10.12.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 8,115 bitcoins, which included the 4,794 bitcoins held in the investment fund.

