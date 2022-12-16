Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its stake in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 101,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $3,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Realty Capital during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 255.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SRC opened at $41.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.09. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.31 and a 1 year high of $49.94.

Spirit Realty Capital Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.663 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 139.47%.

SRC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirit Realty Capital

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.