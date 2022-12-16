Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 66,448 Shares of Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 982,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,448 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Rush Street Interactive were worth $3,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Rush Street Interactive by 3,764.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,365,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,735,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252,245 shares during the last quarter. Conversant Capital LLC bought a new position in Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $13,029,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 90.6% in the 1st quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,019,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,494,000 after buying an additional 2,386,255 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 233.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,339,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,148,000 after buying an additional 2,339,610 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter worth $5,146,000. Institutional investors own 37.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Rush Street Interactive alerts:

Rush Street Interactive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RSI opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.20 million, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 1.86. Rush Street Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.30 and a 1-year high of $17.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Rush Street Interactive ( NYSE:RSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.47 million. Rush Street Interactive had a negative return on equity of 15.66% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Rush Street Interactive, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rush Street Interactive news, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 313,098 shares in the company, valued at $1,277,439.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Rush Street Interactive news, major shareholder Gregory A. Carlin sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $214,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,691,962 shares in the company, valued at $7,258,516.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Kyle Sauers sold 15,530 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $63,362.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 313,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,439.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,969 shares of company stock worth $437,580 in the last three months. 58.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Street Interactive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States and Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Street Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Street Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.