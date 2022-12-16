Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Purchases 38,424 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 648.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,424 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $3,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 467.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MKC. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $94.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.17.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Trading Down 2.1 %

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $372,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, COO Brendan M. Foley sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total value of $160,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $52,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $372,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,152 shares of company stock worth $942,632 over the last three months. 15.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKC opened at $84.46 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $107.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.71 and a 200-day moving average of $82.97. The stock has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.61.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

