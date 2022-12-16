Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 14,837 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC decreased its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,837 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 181.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 209.9% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 973 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 315.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bentley Systems during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Institutional investors own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on BSY. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bentley Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

Insider Activity

Bentley Systems Stock Performance

In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Bentley Systems news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 87,531 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total transaction of $3,157,243.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,592,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,937,642.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 1,668 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $60,048.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,634,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,841,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bentley Systems stock opened at $37.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.35 and a 200-day moving average of $35.90. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.92, a P/E/G ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $268.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.93 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Bentley Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.34%.

About Bentley Systems

(Get Rating)

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.