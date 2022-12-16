Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Lowers Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,599 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Agree Realty worth $3,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Agree Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Shares of ADC stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.44. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.62 and a fifty-two week high of $80.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 157.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Agree Realty in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Agree Realty from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.41.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

