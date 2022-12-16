Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,222 Shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,222 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Innoviva worth $2,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVA. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Innoviva in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Innoviva by 362.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Innoviva in the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Innoviva by 430.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,292 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 5,105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Innoviva stock opened at $12.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.39 million, a P/E ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.57. Innoviva, Inc. has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.71.

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($2.15). The company had revenue of $67.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.45 million. Innoviva had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 78.39%. Analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

INVA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Innoviva from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Innoviva in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

