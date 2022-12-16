Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 6,536 Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,536 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $3,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 118.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $156,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 182,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,515,636. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $53.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.76 and its 200 day moving average is $48.86. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.81 and a 1 year high of $53.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.57%.

GLPI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

