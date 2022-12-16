Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 10,719 Shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,262 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Broadstone Net Lease were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,942,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,698,000 after purchasing an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,903,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,659,000 after purchasing an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,813,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,259,000 after purchasing an additional 383,595 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,446,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,682,000 after purchasing an additional 137,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,059,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,241,000 after buying an additional 140,212 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNL shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Performance

Broadstone Net Lease Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE BNL opened at $17.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34 and a beta of 1.14. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.98 and a 52-week high of $25.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.02.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.37%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 152.11%.

Broadstone Net Lease Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

Further Reading

