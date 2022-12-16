Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Cuts Stake in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its position in shares of Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,617 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $3,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 4.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 0.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Sculati Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 3.4% during the second quarter. Sculati Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Churchill Downs by 2.8% during the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Churchill Downs by 5.5% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHDN stock opened at $220.94 on Friday. Churchill Downs Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $172.75 and a fifty-two week high of $249.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.81.

Churchill Downs ( NASDAQ:CHDN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.32. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 66.95% and a net margin of 28.43%. The business had revenue of $383.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.83 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Churchill Downs Incorporated will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. This is a positive change from Churchill Downs’s previous annual dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Churchill Downs’s payout ratio is presently 5.69%.

CHDN has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Churchill Downs in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $243.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Churchill Downs from $268.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated three pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues with approximately 3,050 historical racing machines (HRMs) in Kentucky; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; nine retail sportsbooks; and casino gaming in eight states with approximately 11,000 slot machines and video lottery terminals, and 200 table games.

