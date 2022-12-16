Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $3.14 Million Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,576 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.35% of NETSTREIT worth $3,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $107,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in NETSTREIT in the 1st quarter worth about $210,000.

Shares of NTST stock opened at $19.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $23.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.45, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is 500.03%.

NTST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on NETSTREIT in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded NETSTREIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America downgraded NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.71.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

