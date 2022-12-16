Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Reduces Holdings in Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,601 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.19% of Four Corners Property Trust worth $3,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 4,483 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $752,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Four Corners Property Trust by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 182,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 15,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Four Corners Property Trust stock opened at $26.76 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.64. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.67 and a 1-year high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. This is a boost from Four Corners Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Four Corners Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 108.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on FCPT. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Four Corners Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Four Corners Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.17.

FCPT, headquartered in Mill Valley, CA, is a real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and leasing of restaurant properties. The Company seeks to grow its portfolio by acquiring additional real estate to lease, on a net basis, for use in the restaurant and retail industries.

