SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Sells 559 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,783 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in GSK were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,601,698 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $766,202,000 after acquiring an additional 686,260 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,136,345 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $354,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,306 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,996,037 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $174,067,000 after acquiring an additional 125,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,400,013 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,899 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GSK shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,900 ($23.31) to GBX 1,600 ($19.63) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,800 ($22.08) to GBX 1,450 ($17.79) in a report on Friday, October 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GSK from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,583.57.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. GSK plc has a 1-year low of $28.47 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $72.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.11.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. Research analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.20%.

GSK Company Profile



GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

