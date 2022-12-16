SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 1,039 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. AM Investment Strategies LLC increased its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 25,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 56,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.88 per share, with a total value of $248,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EPD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE EPD opened at $24.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $15.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 9.12%. On average, analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.