SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $44,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities

In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Essential Utilities to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Essential Utilities to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.86.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.

Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Featured Articles

