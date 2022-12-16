SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $44,000 Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 60.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $44,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Utilities
In other Essential Utilities news, Director Ellen T. Ruff sold 8,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.96, for a total value of $410,537.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Essential Utilities Stock Down 2.5 %
Essential Utilities stock opened at $47.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $53.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.53.
Essential Utilities Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.287 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.97%.
Essential Utilities Profile
Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.
