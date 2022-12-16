Capital Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.45 Million Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,990 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Inv LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. 73.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on ABT. Mizuho began coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of ABT stock opened at $108.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $142.60. The company has a market cap of $189.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.25. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.79% and a net margin of 17.52%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP John F. Ginascol sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.32, for a total value of $1,235,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,569,955.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.46, for a total value of $4,873,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,873,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,891,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

