Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 610 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 80.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 170.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 54 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 64.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $420.48 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $765.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $398.63 and a 200 day moving average of $463.45. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 5.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 215.16% and a positive return on equity of 4.13%. The company had revenue of $680.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BIO. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $715.00 to $640.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $651.25.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

