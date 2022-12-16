SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Takes Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,264,000 after purchasing an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 18.1% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,542,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,911,000 after purchasing an additional 847,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,794,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,703,000 after purchasing an additional 729,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $107,874,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RSP opened at $143.09 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $140.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.32. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $164.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

