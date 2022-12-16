SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $189,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,552,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $57.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.39. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $53.18 and a 12-month high of $83.50.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.