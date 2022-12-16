SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Purchases 1,092 Shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) by 540.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,972,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,469,000 after purchasing an additional 444,372 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,854,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,563,000 after acquiring an additional 773,547 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,868,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,196,000 after acquiring an additional 891,435 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,476,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,800,000 after buying an additional 112,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,416,000 after buying an additional 230,938 shares during the last quarter. 74.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Argus downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.50.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Vornado Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:VNO opened at $22.60 on Friday. Vornado Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $47.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.62. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 424.00%.

Vornado Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.