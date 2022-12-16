SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 101 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,161,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,223,000 after acquiring an additional 378,308 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 56.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,244,799 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900,674 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,682,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,378,000 after purchasing an additional 310,514 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 72.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,198,719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,224 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,090,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $906,927,000 after purchasing an additional 55,225 shares during the period. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBNY. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $350.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $152.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $200.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.64.

Signature Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $115.41 on Friday. Signature Bank has a fifty-two week low of $113.45 and a fifty-two week high of $374.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $717.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $737.63 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 41.55% and a return on equity of 16.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Signature Bank will post 21.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Signature Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

Featured Articles

