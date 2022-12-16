SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Grows Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 4,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Deere & Company by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,149,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE opened at $429.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $405.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $363.04. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Deere & Company Increases Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 23rd. The industrial products company reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.08 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $14.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.52% and a net margin of 13.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 19.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Deere & Company from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $492.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $444.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $423.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $458.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Ryan D. Campbell sold 11,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.69, for a total value of $5,025,217.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,780,604.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 2,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.75, for a total value of $817,159.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,432,555.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,339 shares of company stock worth $13,872,361 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

