Everence Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVR. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in NVR by 10.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,010,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in NVR by 14.6% in the first quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC purchased a new position in NVR in the first quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, Elgethun Capital Management grew its holdings in NVR by 0.8% in the first quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 1,154 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,155,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVR alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on NVR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,800.00 to $5,120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of NVR from $4,310.00 to $5,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,900.00 price objective on shares of NVR in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,780.00.

Insider Activity at NVR

NVR Trading Up 2.0 %

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total transaction of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,487.78, for a total value of $1,121,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $1,817,550.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,200.00, for a total transaction of $2,024,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,526,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,067 shares of company stock worth $13,014,824 over the last three months. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVR opened at $4,842.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4,355.08 and a 200 day moving average of $4,264.35. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,978.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $118.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $126.50 by ($7.99). The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 54.40%. Research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 463.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.