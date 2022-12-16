2,410 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.
Clearfield Stock Performance
Clearfield Profile
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
- Game-Changing News For Mullen Automotive
- Inflation and the Energy Crisis are Two Freight Trains on a Collision Course – Here’s How to Prepare
- Is Enterprise Products Partners Fairly Valued?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.