2,410 Shares in Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD) Acquired by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Clearfield by 198.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 62,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 41,200 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,673,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 18,274 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in Clearfield by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 18,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clearfield alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CLFD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Clearfield from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Clearfield from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clearfield in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Clearfield from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clearfield has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.75.

Clearfield Stock Performance

Clearfield Profile

CLFD stock opened at $100.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.14 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. Clearfield, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.15 and a 12-month high of $134.90.

(Get Rating)

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.