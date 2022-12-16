Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,697 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IMPACTfolio LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 6,663 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC now owns 70,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 87.4% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,092,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $820,000.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $24.96 and a twelve month high of $29.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.99.

