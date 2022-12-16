SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,384 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 36.3% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 30,074,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,306,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014,101 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,348,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,058,000 after buying an additional 2,298,112 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,300,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,418,000 after buying an additional 268,103 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 374.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,892,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,375,000 after buying an additional 5,440,234 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.01 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.53.

