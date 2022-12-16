SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 2,058 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. Creative Planning grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,048,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375,053 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,765 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% in the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,712 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,408,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,635 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.62. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $43.05.

