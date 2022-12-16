Capital Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 186.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,027 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,619 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 916.7% in the 2nd quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.01% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $157.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $497.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.71, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $197.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.28 and a 12 month high of $402.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Tesla to $33.33 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.91.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.01, for a total value of $2,982,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at $17,889,221.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 423,622,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,494,844,908. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

