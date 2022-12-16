Capital Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:HYT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,196 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,445 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,138 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund stock opened at $9.04 on Friday. BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.13 and a 52 week high of $12.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.31.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.0779 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.34%.

BlackRock Corporate High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in bonds rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc, or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

