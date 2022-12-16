Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,892 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 1.76% of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 215,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 7,299 shares during the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 14,106 shares during the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBDW stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF has a one year low of $18.83 and a one year high of $25.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.42.

