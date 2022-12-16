Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Acquired by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 689.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,747 shares during the period. 71.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total transaction of $5,803,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,799,273 shares in the company, valued at $282,703,903.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jimmy Iovine acquired 13,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $73.28 per share, with a total value of $1,006,867.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,867.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock opened at $70.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.05 and a 12 month high of $126.79.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 1,222.70% and a net margin of 2.01%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.67.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

