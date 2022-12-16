Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Stake Lifted by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 66.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,090 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 287,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,490,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,711,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BancFirst Trust & Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.3% during the third quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 62,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,691,000 after buying an additional 17,015 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $75.84 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.03 and a 1-year high of $81.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.90.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

