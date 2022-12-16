American National Bank Buys Shares of 623 Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

American National Bank bought a new stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 228.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.91.

DAR stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.23. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.71 and a 1-year high of $87.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.22.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.22). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

