Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at HC Wainwright

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $29.00 to $56.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cytokinetics’ FY2023 earnings at ($4.40) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.95) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CYTK. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cytokinetics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.08.

Shares of CYTK stock opened at $43.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 11.56 and a quick ratio of 11.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.01. Cytokinetics has a 12 month low of $29.26 and a 12 month high of $55.80. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.00.

Cytokinetics last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 190.34% and a negative return on equity of 225.84%. The company had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.26 million. Analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $514,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,881,096.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cytokinetics news, CAO Robert Wong sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total value of $85,428.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,245.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $514,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,089 shares in the company, valued at $20,881,096.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,613 shares of company stock valued at $3,566,223 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CYTK. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,834 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,930 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 178,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 263.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

