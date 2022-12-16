Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $265,000 in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wexford Capital LP increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 3,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,127 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in Quanta Services by 2.0% in the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,853 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Quanta Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,453 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PWR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $154.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $156.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Quanta Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.25.

Quanta Services Price Performance

PWR stock opened at $144.82 on Friday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.91 and a 1 year high of $155.00. The company has a market cap of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.43 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.56 and a 200 day moving average of $136.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.01). Quanta Services had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Quanta Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.56%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

