Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Shares Sold by Everence Capital Management Inc.

Everence Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 64.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,040 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 5,590 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 817.2% in the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 266 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.04, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.02 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on EXPE shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $155.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $132.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

