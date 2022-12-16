Everence Capital Management Inc. Invests $295,000 in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,770 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in APTV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Aptiv by 209.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,616,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $143,953,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,163 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 31.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,656,102 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $325,649,000 after acquiring an additional 880,481 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 104.0% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100,186 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,703,000 after acquiring an additional 560,869 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 49.5% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,536,715 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $183,960,000 after acquiring an additional 509,124 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 2.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,684,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,476,166,000 after acquiring an additional 488,018 shares during the period. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on APTV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Aptiv from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.56.

Aptiv stock opened at $95.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 83.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 2.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.46 and its 200-day moving average is $96.22. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 9.06%. Aptiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of Aptiv stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $586,320.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 599,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,713,999.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

